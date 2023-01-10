Bonnaroo Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Paramore, Foo Fighters and More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 10th, 2023 - 12:14 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com today Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival have released their lineup for this year’s event which takes place on June 15-18 at Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester Tennessee.

The event will include performances from Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, and Fleet Foxes.

Also performing will be Peach Pit, Emo Nite, Alex G, Diarrhea Planet, Peekaboo, Jenny Lewis, Paris Jackson, Night Tales, Sampa The Great, Muna, Petey, CVC, The Band Camino, Kip Moore, Rome in Silver, The Beths, Knocked Loose, Daily Bread and many more.

Early Access On Sale begins this Thursday at 10 am CT and exclusively at www.bonnaroo.com/tickets. Sign-ups are available now and public On-Sale will follow if tickets remain. Options include General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), along with a limited range of 1-Day tickets (including General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum), General Admission Camping & Parking, premium and pre-pitched glamping options, and more.

Bonnaroo’s General Admission tickets include over 150 performances on more than 10 stages, access to the entire campground, food for purchase from over 150 vendors (including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options), bars, concessions, free water stations and more amenities throughout the park and campground.

GA+ tickets include all of the above along with unlimited access to the “Centeroo GA+ Lounge,” with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, and concierge to assist with all festival needs; a full-service bar, a dedicated premium entrance lane at both gates into Centeroo, and more. VIP and Platinum guests will enjoy a further number of exclusive upgrades, including dedicated close-in and on-field viewing areas; unlimited access to VIP and Platinum Lounges; express lanes at the Festival Store, commemorative festival gifts and so much more.

