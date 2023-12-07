311 Set To Replace Red Hot Chili Peppers On KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas Lineup

Home News Cait Stoddard December 7th, 2023 - 1:10 PM

According to theprp.com, rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced they are not going to perform at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas event due to a band member’s injury. The band has not confirmed who had sustained the injury and they have not mentioned any details about the injury as well. According to nme.com, Red Hot Chili Peppers went on social media to further explain their cancelled appearance: “It is with deep regret that we will not be able to perform this weekend at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas. A band member was injured, preventing us from being able to perform for at least 6 weeks. However, RHCP and ​@KROQ are excited to make it up to you on March 2nd 2024 at The Forum.​ So, have a great time this weekend and hang on to your ticket.”

In darkness there is light because it has been announced that rap rock band 311 will be replacing Red Hot Chili Pepper‘s headlining spot at this weekend’s KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas. The lineup for the event features The Offspring, Garbage, Bleachers, Portugal. The Man, Cannons Lovejoy, Bakar and The Beaches. Proceeds from the show will go toward the Para Los Niños and the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center.

Created in 1989, Almost Acoustic Christmas returned last year after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 edition featured performances from Imagine Dragons, The Black Keys, Death Cab For Cutie, Jimmy Eat World, Yungblud, Måneskin, The Interrupters and Wet Leg. Yeah Yeah Yeahs were scheduled to play but ended up pulling out due to guitarist Nick Zinner getting pneumonia. The band’s slot was replaced by Social Distortion.

