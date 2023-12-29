Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell, Mitski & More Included On Former President Obama’s Favorite Songs Of 2023 Playlist

Home News James Reed December 29th, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Barack Obama has shared his annual list of his favorite songs of the year, with Big Thief (“Vampire Empire”), Mitski (“My Love Mine All Mine”), and Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar (“America Has a Problem”) among the picks. Also featured in the 28-song selection are Indigo De Souza, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy and 21 Savage, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, Dave and Central Cee, 6lack, Brent Faiyaz, Tems, Karol G and Shakira, and Stormzy and Fredo, among others. See the full list below.

“Here are some of my favorite songs from this year,” Obama wrote on social media. “Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out.” One notable absence is Boygenius, whose song “Not Strong Enough” made Obama’s 2023 summer playlist. Lucy Dacus quote-tweeted the selection with the caption “War criminal :(”

Karol G & Shakira: “TQG”

Zach Bryan: “I Remember Everything” [ft. Kacey Musgraves]

Dave & Central Cee: “Sprinter”

6lack: “Since I Have a Lover”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Cobra”

Blondshell – “Joiner”

Alé Araya: “Midnight Gospel” [ft. Joseph Chilliams]

Beyoncé: “America Has a Problem” [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

Tyla: “Water”

Allison Russell: “The Returner”

Davido: “Unavailable” [ft. Musa Keys]

Mitski – “My Love Mine All Mine”

Burna Boy: “Sittin’ on Top of the World” [ft. 21 Savage]

Big Thief – “Vampire Empire”

Indigo De Souza – Younger & Dumber”

Stormzy: “Toxic Trait” [ft. Fredo]

John Summit & Hayla: “Where You Are”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe (Remix)”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”

Brent Faiyaz – “WY@”

Asake & Olamide – “Amapiano”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Rita Wilson & Keith Urban – “Crazy Love”

Gabe Lee – “Drink The River”

Lenny Kravitz: “Road to Freedom (From the Netflix Film ‘Rustin’)”

Jon Batiste – “It Never Went Away”

Tems – “Me & U”