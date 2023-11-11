T-Pain & Snoop Dogg Join Forces For New Song ‘That’s How We Ballin’

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 11th, 2023 - 5:40 PM

T-Pain & Snoop Dogg have joined forces to make their new epic hit “That’s How We Ballin.”

T-Pain is a multifaceted artist known for his many hit singles. He is also primarily known for introducing the use of Auto-Tune for use by music labels. Snoop Dogg is a music legend in his own right. Dogg was discovered on Dr.Dre’s track “Deep Cover.”

Their new single, the first beat inspired by musician Julius Fucik – Entry of the Gladiators, a song known to be used in circuses, immediately brings in the viewer and the listener alike. Which fits the video because its visuals do those of a circus.

According to Billboard, “That’s How We Ballin’” marks the first time Pain and Snoop have worked together on a record since the rapper’s 2011 song “Boom.” They also collaborated on DJ Khaled’s platinum-selling hit “All I Do Is Win.”

It is an absolute blessing to hear these artists collaborate once again. Read more about T-Pain & Snoop Dogg here.