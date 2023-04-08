Bonnaroo Unveils 2023 Camping Plaza Lineup

Tennessee music festival Bonnaroo has announced its 2023 Camping Plaza lineup. Bonnaroo itself takes place from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18, but there were be performances at Camping Plaza on Thursday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14 as well. Camping Plaza provides the most inclusive and creative camping experience of any festival, featuring music, parties and adventure. The festival takes place on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.
There are nine different plazas/stages within the Bonnaroo campgrounds: Where In The Woods, featuring DJ sets, Plaza 1: Galactic Giddy Up Presented By Two Lane American Golden Lager, featuring beer and country music, Plaza 2: Toyota Music Den, featuring top emerging artists, Plaza 3: House Of Yes, a club persona featuring Dirty Circus shows, immersive movie screenings, dance parties and Bonnaroo’s annual Pride Parade, Plaza 5: Space Cadet Camp, featuring showcase trivia, tournaments and parties, Plaza 7: The Fun House & The Grove, featuring art and ambient sounds, Plaza 9: Zen Zone, an area to chill out and recharge, The Rest Stop, an area featuring yoga, panels and a marketplace, and lastly, House of Matroomony, Bonnaroo’s Chapel of Love where you can get married.
Headlineers of the festival include Alesso, Bob Moses, Zeds Dead, Madison Cunnigham, JP Saxe, Big Freedia, Maya Jane Coles, Ashley Cooke, Hogslop String band, Shiba San and more. All programming in campground plazas are included with the Centeroo ticket, find more information and tickets here.
Bonnaroo Camping Plaza lineup (alphabetical by day)
June 13
DJ Mel
June 14
Briscoe
DJ Mel
Elohim
KENDELL MARVEL’S HONKY TONK EXPERIENCE
Maya Jane Coles
Opiou
TOMI
June 15
Abby Hamilton
Ashley Cooke
Biicla
Blanke
DJ Mel
Hogslop String Band
Imanu
KENDELL MARVEL’S HONKY TONK EXPERIENCE
Matt Koziol
Myron Elkins
Nolan Taylor
Pride Parade with Big Freedia & Cimafunk, featuring the Human Rights Campaign
Propogation with Celisse
Saka
Sippy
Winona Fighter
Zeds Dead
June 16
Classixx
CVC
DJ Mel
Harleigh Colt (of Rainbow Kitten Surprise)
Hogslop String Band
JP Saxe
Julianna Riolino
Madison Cunningham
The Funk Hunters
The Midnight (acoustic)
Wyatt Flores
June 17
Bob Moses (Club Set)
Cecilia Castleman
Devon Gilfillian
GoldFish
Harper O’Neill
JD Clayton
JVNA
Shiba San
paris jackson
The Beths
The Moss
June 18
Alesso (Eclipse)
Friko
Meg McRee
Red Clay Strays
Sparkle City Disco
yunè pinku
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna