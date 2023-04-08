Bonnaroo Unveils 2023 Camping Plaza Lineup

Home News Gracie Chunes April 8th, 2023 - 11:25 AM

Tennessee music festival Bonnaroo has announced its 2023 Camping Plaza lineup. Bonnaroo itself takes place from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18, but there were be performances at Camping Plaza on Thursday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14 as well. Camping Plaza provides the most inclusive and creative camping experience of any festival, featuring music, parties and adventure. The festival takes place on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

There are nine different plazas/stages within the Bonnaroo campgrounds: Where In The Woods, featuring DJ sets, Plaza 1: Galactic Giddy Up Presented By Two Lane American Golden Lager, featuring beer and country music, Plaza 2: Toyota Music Den, featuring top emerging artists, Plaza 3: House Of Yes, a club persona featuring Dirty Circus shows, immersive movie screenings, dance parties and Bonnaroo’s annual Pride Parade, Plaza 5: Space Cadet Camp, featuring showcase trivia, tournaments and parties, Plaza 7: The Fun House & The Grove, featuring art and ambient sounds, Plaza 9: Zen Zone, an area to chill out and recharge, The Rest Stop, an area featuring yoga, panels and a marketplace, and lastly, House of Matroomony, Bonnaroo’s Chapel of Love where you can get married.

Headlineers of the festival include Alesso, Bob Moses, Zeds Dead, Madison Cunnigham, JP Saxe, Big Freedia, Maya Jane Coles, Ashley Cooke, Hogslop String band, Shiba San and more. All programming in campground plazas are included with the Centeroo ticket, find more information and tickets here.

Bonnaroo Camping Plaza lineup (alphabetical by day)

June 13

DJ Mel

June 14

Briscoe

DJ Mel

Elohim

KENDELL MARVEL’S HONKY TONK EXPERIENCE

Maya Jane Coles

Opiou

TOMI

June 15

Abby Hamilton

Ashley Cooke

Biicla

Blanke

DJ Mel

Hogslop String Band

Imanu

KENDELL MARVEL’S HONKY TONK EXPERIENCE

Matt Koziol

Myron Elkins

Nolan Taylor

Pride Parade with Big Freedia & Cimafunk, featuring the Human Rights Campaign

Propogation with Celisse

Saka

Sippy

Winona Fighter

Zeds Dead

June 16

Classixx

CVC

DJ Mel

Harleigh Colt (of Rainbow Kitten Surprise)

Hogslop String Band

JP Saxe

Julianna Riolino

Madison Cunningham

The Funk Hunters

The Midnight (acoustic)

Wyatt Flores

June 17

Bob Moses (Club Set)

Cecilia Castleman

Devon Gilfillian

GoldFish

Harper O’Neill

JD Clayton

JVNA

Shiba San

paris jackson

The Beths

The Moss

June 18

Alesso (Eclipse)

Friko

Meg McRee

Red Clay Strays

Sparkle City Disco

yunè pinku