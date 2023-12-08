Diplo Teams Up With Maren Morris For Collaborative New Single “42”

Home News Rebecca Pedley December 8th, 2023 - 7:11 PM

The Grammy-winning artists Diplo and Maren Morris share a new track, “42”. Co-written by Ryan Tedder who has worked with world-leading artists Beyoncé, Adele, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber!

The new song symbols the first collaboration between the two global superstars, who have long been searching for an occasion to work together.

“42” follows Diplo’s recent house tracks “Diamond Therapy”, “Favela Joint” and “Stay High” which was released through his own label Higher Ground. Earlier this year he shared his second country album, Diplo Present Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant featuring collaborations with Sturgill Simpson, Morgan Wade, Orville Peck, Elle King and more.

The new Diplo and Maren collaborative song “42” is an ethereal-sythpop sound. It gradually builds exhilaration from the beginning sounding softer and eventually elevating into an up-tempo chorus.

Maren has numerous collaborations with the likes of Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer and was recently honoured with the Changemaker Award at Variety’s seventh annual Hitmakers celebration for her work as a songwriter and activist for change in music.

Maren is an important voice in music today, a powerhouse equipped with improbable vocals, and an irrefutable presence. In addition to a Grammy win and seventeen nominations, Maren has won five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, with several additional wins and nominations!