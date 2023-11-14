Rolling Loud California Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj & More

Home News Savanna Henderson November 14th, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Rolling Loud, the trailblazing force in hip-hop culture, is gearing up for its 10th year celebration with the announcement of an electrifying lineup for Rolling Loud California 2024. Set to take place at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, CA, from March 15th to 17th, the festival promises an unmatched gathering of musical icons, rising stars and genre-blending talent.

The festival boasts a powerhouse lineup headlined by rap heavyweights Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert. Nicki Minaj’s return to Rolling Loud California will mark her second headlining performance, offering a preview of tracks from her highly anticipated album, Pink Friday 2. Post Malone makes a triumphant comeback to Rolling Loud since his last appearance in Miami 2021, armed with a catalog of chart-topping hits. Closing the festival with an eagerly awaited debut headlining set is Lil Uzi Vert, known for his iconic stage presence and history-making performances at previous Rolling Loud events. Link previous stories on headlining artists/festival here.

In a move reflecting Southern California’s diverse culture, Rolling Loud introduces four regional Mexican artists to the lineup, including San Bernardino’s Fuerza Regida, Natanael Cano, Junior H and Chino Pacas, bringing their unique musicianship to the multicultural crowd.

The festival boasts a comprehensive lineup of rap’s finest, featuring A-listers like Don Toliver, Rae Sremmurd, Chief Keef, and Big Sean, alongside rising stars such as Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God, NLE Choppa, That Mexican OT, Flo Milli, and others. Legends and emerging talents from L.A. and the West Coast, including YG & Tyga performing a special joint set, 03 Greedo, Larry June, Mozzy, Bluebucksclan, 310Babii, and more, will grace the stage. Additionally, the festival embraces R&B with standout acts like Summer Walker, PartyNextDoor, Bryson Tiller and Jordan Ward.

Rolling Loud California 2024 follows the immensely successful 2023 edition and is part of Rolling Loud’s 2024 World Tour, featuring festivals across the continent. Commemorating “10 Years Of Rolling Loud,” the festival celebrates its ascent from humble origins to becoming a global hip-hop powerhouse.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz