Carly Rae Jepsen Parts Ways With Scooter Braun Following Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande & J. Balvin

Caroline Carvalho August 25th, 2023 - 8:03 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

According to NME.com, Carly Rae Jepsen has decided to part ways with music manager Scooter Braun. It was also reported that other artists like Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and even J. Balvin also parted ways with Scooter Braun as well.

Other clients no longer working with him are Justin Bieber, David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, and Ava Max. Braun in response to the situation, he said in his own words humorously: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”

Scooter Braun is one of the most recognizable names in the music business for his unique work as an executive and entrepreneur. He made a name for himself in 2008. He has managed many of our favorite artists, propelled Justin Bieber to stratospheric fame, and earned the ire of Taylor Swift and her legion of fans for his business practices.

In the midst of his incredible success, in 2019, Braun purchased Big Machine Records, the label that originally signed Taylor Swift and released her first six records. With the purchase, Braun acquired ownership of Swift’s master recordings, which it sold to a fund investment the following year. As a result, Swift announced that she would re-record her albums to own her new masters in a project called “Taylor’s Version”.

The role of a music manager is difficult to define and largely depends on the type of relationship between the entrepreneur and the musician. They work to ensure that their artists’ projects run smoothly, connecting teams to achieve a specific goal. Managers are responsible for the artist’s success. Often they invest in an artist and help develop and succeed.

It’s still unclear why there has been such a big exodus of artists parting ways with Braun in recent weeks. Some of his biggest clients haven’t issued any direct statements regarding their departures.