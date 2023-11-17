Brittany Howard Confirms February 2024 Release Date For New Album What Now, Shares New Single “Red Flags”

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 17th, 2023 - 10:01 PM

Brittany Howard shares 2024 release date for new album titled What Now which will be released on February 2 and also shares new single “Red Flags.” Howard’s “Red Flags” is a magnificently somber meditation on the darker sides of love, matching the stormy intensity of her emotional condition by constantly taking the song in novel and inventive directions. This single was written and produced by Brittany with co-production from Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, SZA) and recording started at the legendary Sound Emporium and RCA Studio A in Nashville.

Brittany shares about this single, “In my past relationships, I’ve had a tendency to see red flags as part of some parade just for me – something for me to run right through without paying any attention. To me ‘Red Flags’ sounds very dystopian, which makes sense for a song that feels like end-of-times as far as me emotionally maturing. It’s like a big tower fell and now I have to create something new.”

The much anticipated follow-up to Brittany’s critically lauded 2019 solo debut, Jaime, which included the songs “Stay High” and “History Repeats,” is called WHAT NOW. Her album received seven Grammy nominations in four different genres, including greatest Rock Song for “Stay High,” and it was chosen NPR’s album of the year. It also appeared on lists of the greatest albums of the year from Pitchfork, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone. WHAT NOW is a 12-track album that showcases Howard’s unique musical style over a wide range of genres, including dance, psychedelic, dream-pop, avant-jazz, and psychedelia.The outcome is a significant advancement for one of the most important artists of our time, at once inspiring, healing, and profoundly soul-expanding.

Brittany Howard What Now Tracklist:

Earth Sign I Don’t What Now Red Flags To Be Still Interlude Another Day Prove It To You Samson Patience Power To Undo Every Color In Blue





