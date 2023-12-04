Cruel World Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Duran Duran, Interpol & Ministry Performing ‘With Sympathy’ & ‘Twitch’ Era Songs

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2023 - 1:37 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today Goldenvoice announced the return of Cruel World Festival taking place on Saturday, May 11 at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The event will feature performances by Duran Duran, Interpol, Blondie, Simple Minds, Placebo, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, Ministry, Gary Numan, DREAMCAR and others. The festival will be paying tribute to the industrial metal and new wave music scene by having Ministry performing songs from their influential studio albums With Sympathy and Twitch. Numan also will be performing his debut solo studio album The Pleasure Principle.

Also performing at Cruel World Festival are The Stranglers, General Public, Heaven 17, French Police, Mission UK, Body of Light, Tones On Tail, The Faint, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Harsh Symmetry and many more. People can register now for passes starting Friday, December 8 at 12 p.m. PT on www.CruelWorldFest.com. Payment plans are available for a limited time at only $49.99 down.

There are many ways for people to enhance their festival experience. People can explore the event’s GA+ pass that is complete with a dedicated entry lane, quicker merchandise access and GA+ lounge or take it up even further with the VIP and Clubhouse options. With the Clubhouse pass fans have access to a centrally located, indoor air-conditioned hideaway that has panoramic views of the festival grounds. For more information on the festival, lineup, and pass options, please visit www.CruelWorldFest.com.

Goldenvoice began as an independent punk rock promoter in the early 1980s where Goldenvoice grew to be the preeminent alternative promoter in Southern California by forging strong relationships with both bands and music fans. Currently, Goldenvoice promotes over 1,600 concerts a year in California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Canada plus recently adding North American tours to their growing list of accomplishments. For additional info, please visit www.Goldenvoice.com.

As for the Rose Bowl Stadium, it is a National Historic Landmark built in 1922 where it has earned its world-class reputation by hosting five NFL Super Bowl games, the 1984 Olympic Soccer matches, the 1994 Men’s World Cup, the 1999 Women’s World Cup, four BCS National College Football Championship Games and the College Football Playoff Semifinal Game. The Rose Bowl is the proud home of the annual Rose Bowl Game®, UCLA Bruins Football, world-class concerts, International and Premier League soccer matches, music festivals, AmericaFest 4 of July Celebration and the World’s Largest Flea Market.