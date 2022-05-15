Hulu To Livestream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza & ACL Fest In 2022 & 2023

Home News Skyy Rincon May 15th, 2022 - 9:21 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, American subscription streaming service Hulu has announced plans to stream music festivals like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits in 2022 and 2023. The stream will include exclusive content such as “behind the scenes looks” and other “special footage.” Subscribers of the streaming service will be able to view the content at no extra charge.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be taking place from June 16 through June 19 in Manchester, Tennessee. Their lineup includes J. Cole, CHVRCHES, Stevie Nicks, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, The Regrettes, Puscifer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and more. Bonnaroo also announced their 2022 Camping Plaza lineup featuring Nghtmre, Dillon Francis and Channel Tres.

Lollapalooza Chicago’s 2022 lineup includes headliners like Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day. There will also be sets from Charli XCX, Beach Bunny, Doja Cat, Dashboard Confessional, IDLES, Turnstile, Caroline Polachek and Machine Gun Kelly. The festival will take place starting July 28 through July 31 in Grant Park.

ACL Fest’s 2022 lineup includes headliners such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Paramore, Flume and Lil Nas X. The festival will take place over two weekends with the first beginning on October 7 and ending on October 9. The next leg is scheduled from October 14 through October 16. Both parts of the festival will be take place in Austin’s Zilker Park.

It’s official, Hulu is your exclusive festival streaming destination! Stream #Bonnaroo, #Lolla and #ACLFest with your Hulu subscription this year. 👏✨ pic.twitter.com/NwH5rzKpKP — Hulu (@hulu) May 12, 2022

Many platforms have previously livestreamed other concerts and festivals. One prominent example was the 2022 Coachella YouTube webcast which had three separate channels simultaneously streaming the different stages at the iconic festival. Ye’s Free Larry Hoover benefit concert was also livestreamed via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel in 2021.