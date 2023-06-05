Cage The Elephant’s Matt Shultz Walks Away With No-Jail Plea Deal for January Criminal Gun Possession Arrest

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2023 - 3:58 PM

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Over

According to nme.com, Cage The Elephant’s Matt Shultz has walked away with a no-jail plea deal after being arrested for alleged illegal possession of two loaded guns in back January.

Shultz was arrested at the Bowery Hotel in Lower Manhattan on January 5, the day after an employee allegedly saw the singer carrying a handgun into the ground floor public restrooms.

Prosecutors have claimed Shultz allegedly appeared to be allegedly intoxicated at the time and when the police arrived at the hotel room, officers found two guns and a set of 11 Polaroid photos, which showed the firearm in question.

Following the arrest, Shultz’s lawyer Sanford Talkin told a judge that the guns were allegedly purchased legally and allegedly registered to him but not in New York.

Now, The New York Post have reported that Shultz pleaded guilty to three charges of alleged attempted criminal possession of a weapon, alleged criminal possession of a firearm and alleged criminal possession of a weapon.

A deal would mean Shultz would avoid jail time by agreeing to certain conditions. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Cori Weston told Shultz that he must “stay out of trouble for one year” and show up for all his court dates.

If the musician does follow the judge’s orders, he can withdraw the guilty pleas for the alleged two felony counts and receive a one-year conditional release for a alleged misdemeanor charge. If Shultz doesn’t do this, he faces up to seven years in prison.

