Outside Lands Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Maggie Rogers and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Today the music festival Outside Lands announced they are returning to celebrate 15 years of world-class music, food, wine, beer, art and cannabis in Golden Gate Park on August 11 – 13. To help celebrate the occasion the event released this years lineup which includes headlining performances by the Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Maggie Rogers and more.

Other performances by Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monae, Fisher, Father John Misty, Cuco, Soccer Mommy, Love Joy, Crumb, Zack Fox and The Jungle Giants.

Izzy Heltai, Fake Fruit, Monolink, Raveena, Isoxo, Interpol, Willow, Nora En Pure, Disco Lines, Loverground, Trixie Mattel, Becky Hill, Gabriels, Cobra Man, Ethel Cain, Pretty Stick, Tinlicker, Vnssa and many more.

Outside Lands takes place annually in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and is one of the most popular summer events for both music and culinary enthusiasts. The three-day festival showcases world-class music programming, from legendary acts to emerging artists, plus features restaurants, wineries and breweries, nearly all of which are local to California.

The event will be delivering an elevated experience for attendees that includes unique and cultural programming such as Outsider Art, GastroMagic, Cocktail Magic and the return of Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival, Outside Lands showcases the best the Bay Area has to offer.

In the press release Co-Founder of Outside Lands Allen Scott discusses the history behind Outside Lands.

“When we started Outside Lands back in 2008, we had a vision to create a unique festival experience that had never been done before. 15 years later, Outside Lands continues to be a bright spot for the city of San Francisco and pushes boundaries in music, food, drink, art and cannabis programming, as well as providing space for environmental and social initiatives.”

Scott adds:“The festival celebrates everything we love about the Bay Area’s rich cultural history. We’re proud of the positive financial impact the festival has on San Francisco, injecting more than $1 billion into the SF economy since its inception.”

Three day General Admission, General Admission +, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes will go on sale tomorrow at 10am PT exclusively at www.SFOutsideLands.com.