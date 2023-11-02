Rock Am Ring & Rock Im Park Festivals Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Green Day, Queens Of The Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 2nd, 2023 - 3:27 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to loudwire.com, next year’s editions of Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals have been announced and the lineup includes headlining performances from Green Day, Queens Of The Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and more. Both events will take place over the weekend on June 7-9. Tickets and information for the event are available here.

On June 7 Beartooth, Dropkick Murphys, Kreator, Crosses, Asinhell, Enter Shikari, Fit for A King, Guano Apes, Mudvayne, Neck Deep, Pennywise, Royal Blood, Skindred, Wargasm, Betontod, Cemetery Sun, James and the Cold Gun, Querbeat, Scene Queen, Sondaschule and more will be performing as well. Also this lineup will perform at Rock Im Park on June 9.

On June 8 Babymetal, Bad Omens, Electric Callboy, 311, Against the Current, Antilopen Gang, Dogstar, Donots, Jazmin Bean, Kvelertak, L.S. Dunes, Pendulum, Pinkshift, Royal Republic, Schimmerling, Team Schiesse, The Interrupters, The Last Internationale, The Scratch, Trettmann, Underoath and other will be performing as well.

Rock Am Ring’s Sunday lineup features Maneskin, Parkway Drive and Kraftklub as the top billed acts with support from Corey Taylor, Machine Head, Atreyu, Biohazard, Blackout Problems, Body Count, Counterparts, Fear Factory, Hanabie, Hatebreed, Heriot, Landmvrks, Leoniden, Madsen, Malevolence, Of Mice & Men, Polyphia, Thy Art Is Murder and more.