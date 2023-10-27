L.S. Dunes Share Cinematic New Video For “Old Wounds (Demo)”

Home News Rebecca Pedley October 27th, 2023 - 5:09 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

L.S. Dunes revealed the upcoming release of Lost Songs: Lines and Shapes, a raw and radically revealing version of their acclaimed debut album, 2022’s Past Lives. It’s due out on November 10.

Today, as a little taster, the celebrated hardcore band has shared a stripped-back version of the fan favorite released this past summer. The vulnerable and revealing “Old Wounds” DEMO is another brilliant look into the imaginative and artistic thinking that features Green’s charming vocals and the melancholy, elaborate guitar work of Stever.

Stever says, “The original guitar part for ‘Old Wounds’ was conceived in the L.S. Dunes text thread. It was an old riff that I had never used. I stumbled on it and started working on it again and sent it in the middle of the night. Tim was the only one still awake… Tim had a positive response and showed enthusiasm, so I kept sending the riff ideas to him and he would give his opinion and notes. The next morning, I ran to my studio space and recorded the guitar parts. At this point, we had numerous instrumental ideas, and it was up to Anthony what songs we would choose for the desert sessions. He sent back the most beautiful and haunting vocals and lyrics to the guitar ideas that would become ‘Old Wounds.’ It then became clear that that would be one of the songs we needed to record.”

Immersing into these songs in their hyper-penetrating, original form provides a wholly renewed view into Past Lives.

Fans can also pre-order the Past Lives Deluxe Edition, a limited, 2-LP vinyl special package which includes both the original album and Lost Songs: Lines And Shapes, exclusively via the band’s online store!