Dogstar Shares Poignant New Single “Glimmer”

September 16th, 2023

Dogstar releases a new single “Glimmer” from their album that will be released on October 6 called Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees. This song has a hypnotic reverb with a dreamy atmosphere and there is also a lyric video for this single.

Bret Domrose of Dogstar shares about the writing of this song: “ With ‘Glimmer,’ we wrote the music first. I kept saying something like ‘space’ and then one of the guys said, ‘glimmer.’ That word gave me the idea of only seeing someone for a moment, like a glimmer of you, you’re there and then you’re gone. I got this vision of someone being up on stage and looking out and seeing that person they loved in the audience that they’re estranged from – it’s that interaction. The lights hit them, the lights go off and they disappear into the shadows. It’s heart-wrenching.”

This band has come a long way, first formed in 1991 as a band of friends in a garage in Southern California and they all had the dream of playing music together. They reunited in May 2023 with their first public performance at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival. They are now currently setting up for their second leg of their Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour starting on September 25. The first leg of the tour they had that started on August 10 made stops in US cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas, etc. have sold out prompting them to add 14 additional dates.

