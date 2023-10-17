Machine Head and Fear Factory Announces Winter 2024 Slaughter The Martour North American Tour Dates

Home News Savanna Henderson October 17th, 2023 - 5:28 PM

Photo taken by Raymond Flotat

Metalheads, get ready to unleash the beast within as Machine Head and Fear Factory, two titans of the heavy metal world, have officially announced the Winter 2024 “Slaughter The Martour” North American tour. The tour promises to be a sonic onslaught, featuring a blend of heavy riffs and thundering drums that will leave fans in awe.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming tour, fans can take a look at live photos of both Machine Head and Fear Factory in action captured by the talented photographer Raymond Flotat. These images serve as a powerful reminder of the intensity and energy that both bands bring to their live performances.

Machine Head and Fear Factory have left an indelible mark on the metal scene for decades, and their upcoming tour promises to be no different. Both bands are renowned for their electrifying stage presence and their ability to connect with their audiences on a visceral level.

Don’t miss this electrifying event that promises to be one of the most unforgettable metal tours of 2024. Stay tuned for ticket sale details and any additional updates regarding the tour. Get ready to bang your heads, raise your horns, and embrace the thunderous power of Machine Head and Fear Factory.

The “Slaughter The Martour” North American tour dates are as follows:

01/15/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren 01/17/2024 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom 01/18/2024 – Austin, TX – Emo’s 01/19/2024 – Houston, TX – House of Blues 01/21/2024 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues 01/22/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle 01/24/2024 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVA 01/25/2024 – Washington, D.C. – The Fillmore 01/26/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore 01/28/2024 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom 01/29/2024 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium 01/31/2024 – Toronto, ON – Rebel 02/01/2024 – Columbus, OH – Express Live! 02/03/2024 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues 02/04/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore 02/06/2024 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium 02/08/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex 02/10/2024 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox 02/11/2024 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater 02/13/2024 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theater Taube Family Music Hall 02/14/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium