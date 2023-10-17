Dropkick Murphys Announce Spring 2024 St. Patricks Day Hometown Boston Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys have announced their 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Week Hometown shows in Boston, which will all feature punk legends Pennywise as special guests and opening acts to be announced soon.

The run of shows begins Thursday, March 14 at Citizens House Of Blues Boston and will be followed by three nights at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday, March 15, Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17.

In addition, Saturday, March 16 will feature an intimate daytime Dropkick Murphys VIP Mini-Concert at MGM Music Hall. Kids under 10 get in free to the VIP Mini-Concert with a paid ticketed parent or guardian.

Proceeds will benefit the band’s nonprofit The Claddagh Fund. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. ET at www.DropkickMurphys.com.

Dropkick Murphys are currently touring the U.S. with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern through October 29. The band’s return to fully electric performances follows their pair of acoustic albums:2022’s critically acclaimed This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023’s Okemah Rising, interprets the work of Woody Guthrie for a new generation.

2024 St. Patrick’s Day Week Hometown Boston Tour Dates

3/14 – Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA – Citizens House of Blues

3/15 – Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3/16 – Dropkick Murphys VIP Mini-Concert (daytime)

3/16 – Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3/17 – Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Doors open at 6:00 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM each night.