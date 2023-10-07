Atreyu Releases New Single “(i)” and Announces ‘A Torch In The Dark’ EP For November 2023 Release

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 7th, 2023 - 3:20 PM

The band Atreyu is keeping their fans fed as they have released a new single titled “(i)” and announced their new EP, ‘A Torch In The Dark,’ which is slated for a November 3rd release.

Atreyu is commonly known as an American metalcore band. They formed back in 1998 and have been rocking the charts since then. The genre the band thrives in is rock.

This is no surprise since their new single follows heavily in that tone. The song is a remarkable addition to the band’s record list. Fans won’t be disappointed, especially with the band’s new EP on its way.

A press release states, “This EP is about self-discovery, finding your purpose and confidence, and your future again. A victory through the shadows and conquering the darkness – for now. ”

Fans will appreciate the band’s new single and the story they tell through their new EP. The track list is down below.



‘A Torch In The Dark,’ Tracklist

1.(I)

2. Death or Glory

3.Evermore