Born Dead Fest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Hatebreed, Integrity, Madball and more

Home News James Reed June 27th, 2023 - 4:47 PM

The first Born Dead Music Festival (Born Dead Fest) will take place September 2-3, 2023 in Albany, NY across two stages at Empire Live and Empire Underground. Presented by unique tattoo streetwear & alternative streetwear clothing company Born Dead Clothing, Born Dead Fest will feature some of the most prolific names in extreme music, with 27+ bands slated to perform including Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Integrity, and Madball.

Headlining Day 1 of Born Dead Fest is Hatebreed who will also be celebrating 20 years of “The Rise Of Brutality”. California based band Bleeding Through are also making their anticipated east coast appearance at Born Dead Fest and performing “This Is Love, This Is Murderous” to mark 20 years since its release.

Day 2 will feature headlining performances from, Integrity, who have not played Albany in over 25 years as well as New York City’s, Madball. The lineup also features Vein.fm, Jesus Piece, Pain of Truth, No Bragging Rights, Brick by Brick, Desolated, Downswing, Kaonashi, and more on Saturday, and Fury of Five, Soul Blind, Pyrexia, 156/Silence, Actor Observer, and more TBA on Sunday.

“I’m very proud to finally put together an amazing hardcore festival of my own and I couldn’t think of a better place to do it than right here in Albany,” says Born Dead Clothing owner Vincent Ferraro. “The alternative music scene is what really got it all started for Born Dead and it deserves a festival worthy of the scene we all know and love.”

Tickets for BORN DEAD FEST start Friday June 30, 2023 at 10:00 am EDT. Both single day and two day passes available via Ticketmaster. See ticket option details below.

