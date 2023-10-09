Avenged Sevenfold’s M.Shadows Explains Last-Minute Postponement Of San Diego Concert Due To Illness

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2023 - 1:38 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to loudwire.com, on October 7 Avenged Sevenfold had to postponed their show in San Diego, California at the last minute due to an illness. Although several fans were not happy about the situation, band member M. Shadows went on social media to address the issue on multiple posts.

“So sorry San Diego: the reason we wait til last min to cancel is because 99% of the time we can sing through a sickness or get through the show without injury. The morning of Aftershock I woke up with a virus… we played through what I felt was a great show… after the show.”

“It felt like it was accumulating in my vocal folds. As the day went on and I did my warm ups it was clear that it was sitting in there and fighting to let me even speak. As a last ditch effort I had a doctor administer a steroid to help me get through the show…”

“At around 8:30 it was obvious that that was not going to work for tonight and that it was better to live to fight another day. Again, there is no vocal cord damage.. I simply am sick and can’t make the noises I need to make. We will come back… so sorry for those who traveled.”

It has been reported that many fans were at the venue waiting for the show to start when they received notice that Avenged Sevenfold were not going to perform.

Someone uploaded a photo of one of the venue’s monitors on Reddit which stated: “Attention: Due to illness, the band will not be able to perform tonight. The show has been postponed (not canceled). Hold on to your tickets. Please stay tuned to the venue’s social networks for rescheduling information.”

Avenged Sevenfold are scheduled to perform on October 10 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The band have not yet mentioned if the show will be postponed as well.