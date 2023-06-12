Bad Omens Release Sci-Fi Horror Fantasy Music Video For “Just Pretend”

Home News Jaden Johnson June 12th, 2023 - 7:19 AM

Releasing their fifth studio album in 2022, Bad Omens has shared the music video to one the singles from the project, “Just Pretend”. The video features the directorial work of Erik Rojas and was written by the band’s songwriter Noah Sebastian. The collaborative work of Rojas and Sebastian brings the story of love and loss under the sci-fi-horror universe created within the video.

The narrative is driven by the song’s protagonist singing about hoping the person they love will wait for them to heal as they would do the same for them. The song is a plea for reconciliation after growing apart but carrying hope that one day that the love once known can prosper again. In an interview with NME, Sebastian explained the song’s conception saying, “I was kind of just freestyling, I had written some chords, and I just started singing in the booth over it. And this melody came out, the lyrics came out really quickly.”

While the song’s story is a very real occurrence of many people who have experienced relationships at their breaking point, the video took this relatable narrative and created an abstract, sci-fi universe. The video opens up with the montage-like scenes of what looks like an idyllic love story with two lovers in isolation from the rest of the world. The scenes begin to show the darker side of the relationship when the couple begins to argue and the video’s sci-fi horror elements come with clips of an older version of the video’s male love interest being tied up to wires and violently dying.