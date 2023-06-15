New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Parkway Drive, The Amity Affliction, and Northlane

Home News Dita Dimone June 15th, 2023 - 6:44 PM

In September, the New England Metal and Hardcore Festival will resume for the first time in five years.

Between 1999 and 2016, the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival featured a wide variety of metal and hardcore acts on two stages, as well as merchandising and promotional areas for record labels and other vendors, at the enormous venue The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. In 2018, it also held a 20th-anniversary celebration.

On September 15 and 16, 2023, The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester will host the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival, which will feature performances by the following bands:

Parkway Drive is an Australian metalcore band founded in 2003 in Byron Bay, New South Wales. The band Parkway Drive has released seven studio albums, one extended play, two DVDs, a crossover album, and a book titled Ten Years of Parkway Drive. Ire (2015), Reverence (2018), and Darker Still (2022) are the band’s most recent albums to reach number one on the Australian ARIA Charts.

Since the addition of bassist Jia O’Connor in 2006, the band’s lineup has remained unchanged, with Brett Versteeg and Shaun Cash having departed in 2004 and 2006, respectively.

Ahren Stringer, Joseph Lilwall, and Troy Brady, three high school seniors from the Australian municipality of Gympie in southeast Queensland, founded the Amity Affliction. The band was named after a close friend who perished at the age of 17 in a car accident. ‘Amity’ referred to the band members’ friendship, whereas “affliction” was meant to represent the difficulty they experienced in coping with mortality. While in high school, the band frequently performed at school concerts and during lunch periods.

Jon Deiley on lead guitar, Brendan Derby on drums and percussion, Adrian Fitipaldes on lead vocals, Alex Milovic on bass guitar, and Josh Smith on rhythm guitar founded the metalcore band Northlane in Sydney in 2009. They are named after the 2007 song “North Lane” by the British metalcore group Architects. The band has won multiple Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards.

Make Them Suffer is a Perth-based Australian metalcore band founded in 2008. Currently, they are contracted to SharpTone Records. In June 2012, their debut studio album Neverbloom peaked at No. 56 on the ARIA Album Listings, showcasing the group’s earlier blend of metalcore, blackened death metal, and symphonic metal.

Lamb of God (sometimes abbreviated as LoG) is an American heavy metal band from Richmond, Virginia. Formed in 1994 as Burn the Priest, the group consists of bassist John Campbell, vocalist Randy Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, and drummer Art Cruz.

Veteran Metalcore band Hatebreed, which will soon be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut, Satisfaction is the Death of Desire, will also be performing.

Additional acts include Shadows Fall, the Black Dahlia Murder, 100 Demons, Vein.Fm, 200 Stab Wounds, Crwon Magnetar, Darkest Hour, Enterprise Earth, Frozen Soulm Fuming Mouth, Gates to Hell, Hazing Over, Judiciary, Momentum, Paleface, Ringworm, Tribak Gaze, and Undeath.

Tickets are available at metalandhardcorefest.com.

The first New England Metal & Hardcore Festival was held in 1999 and ran across three days with performances by Manowar, Morbid Angel, Cave In, and an actual wedding ceremony conducted during the set by GWAR.