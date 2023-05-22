Punk In The Park Orange County Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Pennywise, Circle Jerks, The Suicide Machines and More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Today the music festival Punk In The Park announced this years lineup which features performances by Pennywise, Circle Jerks, The Suicide Machines and more. The two day event will take place on November 4-5 at Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, California.

Descendents, Goldfinger, The Lawrence Arms, The Dwarves, Rotting Out, A Wilhelm Scream, The Queers and Deviates, We Are The Union, Good Guys In Black, Rundown Kreeps and others will be performing as well.

Tickets for Punk In The Park and craft beer extravaganza go on sale this Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at https://brewhahaproductions.ticketspice.com/punk-in-the-park-orange-county-2023.

General Admission weekend tickets for start at $120. VIP weekend tickets are also available and the tickets provide access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms and a VIP Bar.

Both General Admission and VIP tickets provide access to music performances and craft beer tasting from Noon – 3:00 p.m. (for 21+). Doors open at Noon each day for this all-ages event.

Last year’s Punk In The Park in Orange County drew nearly 20,000 fans over two days for sets by Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, Face To Face, The Bouncing Souls, a surprise performance by The Vandals, and more.

Listed at number six on the Orange County Register’s “20 Most Memorable Southern California Concerts Of 2022,” the event was described by the Orange County Register’s Kelli Skye Fadroski as, “a roaring good time with lots of tasty eats, craft beer tastings and headlining performances.”

Punk In The Park is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP), the nation’s most successful and respected craft beer and music festival producer. BHHP is known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States.

BHHP has produced more than 160 festivals across the United States in many genres including rock, punk rock, country, folk, reggae and more. A for-profit organization whose mission includes giving back, BHHP has helped many non-profits raise awareness and money to further worthy causes.

For more information visit: www.punkinthepark.com.