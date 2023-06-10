311 Announce Upcoming Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Zach Monteiro June 10th, 2023 - 11:22 AM

Nebraskan rock-band 311 has just announced their newest tour beginning this Fall, along with the upcoming dates for their performances. The tour will feature special guests AWOLNATION and BlameMyYouth.

The band had recently updated their official website regarding the tour, saying “Psyched to announce our 2023 US TOUR with AWOLNATION and BlameMyYouth, September 19 – October 8! Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9th…”

311 is no stranger to on-stage performances, with the band having performed since the 90’s in over 25 countries. The loyal following that 311 has amassed over the years can be thanked in large part to the band’s unique combination of rock, reggae and rap, culminating into what Blabbermouth calls “one of the most entertaining and dynamic live bands in the US.”

Originally formed in Omaha, Nebraska in 1990, 311 has released 13 studio length albums within their 33-year history and, according to Blabbermouth, 10 of those 13 albums had reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 sales chart, including several number 1 singles such as “Amber” “Hey You” and “All Mixed Up”.

311’s next performance is scheduled for June 29th in Aspen, Colorado at the Belly Up music venue. The Fall 2023 tour kicks off on September 19th in Clive, Iowa at the Horizons Event Center. The full tour dates list can be found below:

Sep. 19 – Clive, IA – Horizon Events Center

Sep. 20 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

Sep. 21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

Sep. 23 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe Hammond

Sep. 24 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

Sep. 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Sep. 27 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre

Sep. 29 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Amphitheater

Sep. 30 – Wichita KS – WAVE

Oct. 1 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

Oct. 4 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Oct. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

Oct. 7 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival