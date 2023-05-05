Mudvayne Reveals They Are Working on First New Music in 14 Years

Home News Diana Bello May 5th, 2023 - 4:10 PM

Mudvayne the metal band that has been active has recently mentioned during the year of 2023

that they are planning to release new music. After 14 years of hard work, they are finally getting

out new music their fans are to be excited to hear. Chad Gray on his Instagram which was this

month posted about the soon-to-come ‘new’ music he has spent in the making in the Dallas-Fort

Worth area to record demos. Something that should be clear from his Instagram post would be

that there is yet to be a release date on when the music he has been working on will come out.

By this year it seems, as for the reaction to the first new music MUDVAYNE has been working

on is something surprising as he quotes “Pretty insane when you look at the number”, a he

refers to the time or years that have passed.

Another piece of news regarding the band MUDVAYNE that was mentioned in Chad Gray’s

Instagram that the band and fans are excited about would be regarding their upcoming summer

tour that is about to happen from July 20th through August 26th. The Psychotherapy Sessions

tour of 2023, a tour that would first start in west palm beach and comes to an end in Englewood,

more information regarding the dates and places MUDVAYNE will perform can be found on

MUDVAYNE official website that shows the dates and time or the concrete.