Of Mice & Men Announces New Album “Tether” For October 2023 Release And Shares Stark New Video For “Warpaint”

Cailynn Vanderpool July 29th, 2023 - 3:46 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Of Mice and Men have recently come out stating they will be releasing their new album Tether on October 6, 2023. They also released their banging new single “Warpaint” with a video to give a taste of what is to come.



The band believes this single is the bridge between what we know from Of Mice and Men and what we will experience in this new album. Bass and Vocalist Aaron Pauly states this single, “is a heavy and anthemic song about resilience and rallying the courage to face your fears head-on.”

The video opens with a dystopian-looking city and a highly edited vocal to the point you can’t understand the words this video sets an eery vibe right off the bat. This metal sound is forceful and intense inspiring the listener to dive deep into the song. Then, the use of Rorschach Ink Blots on the face of the band shows a level of mental distress and a search for answers to one’s problems and fears. The video is of the band jamming on this new song in an intense and angry manner as is usually with Metal Bands. listen and watch the new video for “Warpaint” below!

This album is for sure a new step in Of Mice and Men’s musical journey; according to Blabbermouth, the band is, “Taking all creative matters into their own hands” while they produced and engineered all songs on this album themselves. This metal sound is taking the band in a new experimental direction and the album will surely show their personal development through the music.

Tether track listing: