Bachelor Announces Live Stream Doomin’ Sun Fest Featuring Jeff Tweedy, Julien Baker and Tegan & Sara

Tristan Kinnett May 19th, 2021 - 12:06 PM

Following the upcoming release of Palehound’s Ellen Kempner and Jay Som’s debut album together as Bachelor, Doomin’ Sun, on May 28, Bachelor will be hosting a livestream festival called Doomin’ Sun Fest on June 10. It will feature many big name indie artists including Jeff Tweedy, Julien Baker and Tegan & Sara, and conclude with Bachelor’s debut live performance.

Access to the festival and more information can be found here. It will be free for all to attend, but is encouraging donations to Seeding Sovereignty, an organization that aims to disrupt colonization and support indigenous communities. Festival attendees are encouraged to gather for ‘Climate,’ ‘Community,’ ‘Compassion’ and ‘Celebration.’

Kempner and Jay Som explain, “Basically we just wanna have fun celebrating our album release, raise funds for Seeding Sovereignty and get people excited about donating and opening their hearts to themes of the fest – the ‘4 C’s’ as we call them – that are driving this endeavor.’

Three singles have been released in advance of Doomin’ Sun so far, starting with their lead single, “Anything at All,” a rock song called “Stay in the Car” and their most recent song, “Sick of Spiralling.” The full ten-track record will be released on Polyvinyl Records on May 28.

As for releases from their separate projects, Jay Som’s most recent release was two previously unreleased songs from the sessions for her latest album, Anak Ka, called “A Thousand Words” and “Can’t Sleep.” Palehound shared a song called “Right About You” in support of COVID-19 relief last year, and a new single in February called “How Long.”

Jeff Tweedy will also be playing a livestream show for Bandcamp PLUS, the music platform’s new subscription-based livestream service. His latest album is 2020’s Love Is The King.

Julien Baker released a new album called Little Oblivions in February, which she performed in full on an Audiotree livestream in March. She hopes to get back on stage for an in-person tour this Fall, including a stop at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 4, 2021.

Tegan & Sara’s last album was Hey, I’m Just Like You in 2019, and their most recent single was “Make You Mine This Season” from Hulu’s Happiest Season in December, 2020. The Canadian folk duo has been consistently releasing music since they started out as Sara and Tegan in 1999.

Some other notable acts booked for the festival include Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells w/ Young Women Who Crush, Andy Shauf, Beach Bunny, Courtney Barnett, Faye Webster, Japanese Breakfast, Jeff Rosenstock, Kero Kero Bonito, Lucy Dacus, Mannequin Pussy, Soccer Mommy, Sylvan Esso and Tune-Yards.