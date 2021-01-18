Beach Bunny Shares Video for Twinkling New Song “Blame Game”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 18th, 2021 - 2:17 PM

Chicago rock band Beach Bunny released their new video for song titled “Blame Game” on January 15. The song comes from their latest EP, also titled ‘Blame Game’ which was released today via Mom+Pop.

The ‘Blame Game’ EP was written by the band during quarantine and produced by Joe Reinhart. The band spent a week in August recording the song in Chicago, according to a press release.

The newest song comes shortly after the release of the band’s lead single, “Good Girls (Don’t Get Used)” which the band recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The video directed by Matt Gehl shows the band’s lead vocalist, Lili Trifilio, talking to a female friend, when the media and a police officer approach them. Trifolio gets furious at the media and expresses her anger by throwing the camera and the female friend gets furious with the police officer. There is a part in the video where the ladies are seen running at night, as the song sings “Girls run home at night/ when we’re leavin’ from the party/ ‘Cause we’re raised to trust nobody”.

“The song addresses a series of heavy topics all rooted in putting blame on the victim for sexual advances, sexist actions, and unwanted pursuits, as if just having a femme body warrants abuse,” expressed Trifolio in a promotional email for the band’s EP.

The song takes a bold stance as it tells the story of the way the media and society perceives women. The New York Times Jon Caramanica said, “…the unifier is Trifilio’s voice: sweetly pleading, sweetly exasperated, sweetly resigned, sweetly vengeful.” according to the press release. Her soft voice and bold messages gets the strong message across to listeners.

