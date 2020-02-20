Jay Som Shares Unreleased Song “A Thousand Words” from Anak Ka Sessions

Last year, Jay Som released Anak Ka, the follow-up to her much-lauded sophomore album Everybody Works. Today, she’s announced that two of the songs that weren’t included on that album, “A Thousand Words” and “Can’t Sleep” will be featured on a 7″ release that will come out on May 1.
“A Thousand Words” has gently strummed electric guitars and a distantly-mixed vocal delivery from Melina Duterte, with the chorus offering up a twee-in-all-the-best-ways keyboard line. It’s the more upbeat of the two unreleased songs, with “Can’t Sleep” taking on a more subdued approach, at least at first. While it starts slow it builds up momentum and picks up additional instrumentation before concluding much like a Sufjan Stevens composition, complementary instruments clanging against each other for a cacophony of beauty.
Jay Som will be busy in 2020 with a slew of tour dates that will take her around the world. First she’s got shows in New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia and Japan. Then she’ll head to the United Kingdom and Europe for dates before heading stateside for some festivals and other one-off shows. She’ll be playing festivals like Governors Ball in New York City and Boston Calling in, of course, Boston, MA. She’ll also play the Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, Indonsia.
Jay Som 2020 Tour Dates:
02/20 – Auckland, New Zealand – Neck of the Woods
02/21 – Sydney, Australia – Oxford Art Factory
02/22 – Brisbane, Australia – The Foundry
02/23 – Melbourne, Australia – NorthCote Social Club
02/25 – Osaka, Japan – Shangri-La
02/26 – Tokyo, Japan – Club Quattro
02/29 – 03/01 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Java Jazz Festival
03/17 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece #
03/18 – Brighton, UK – Patterns #
03/19 – London, UK – The Garage # [SOLD OUT]
03/21 – Manchester, UK – YES #
03/22 – Nottingham, UK – Bodega Social Club #
03/24 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club #
03/25 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo #
03/26 – Dublin, Ireland – The Workman’s Club #
03/28 – Liverpool, UK – Leaf #
03/29 – Birmingham, UK – The Sunflower Lounge #
03/31 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (Witloof Bar)
04/01 – Paris, France – Supersonic #
04/03 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet
04/05 – Stockholm, Sweden – Bar Brooklyn
04/06 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Ideal Bar
04/07 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow (Skybar) #
04/08 – Berlin, Germany – Kantine am Berghain #
04/17 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live! $
04/18 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel $
04/19 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater
04/20 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $
04/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium $%
04/24 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre $
04/26 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s $
04/28 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse $
05/09 – Cincinnati, OH – The National Homecoming Festival
05/23 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling
06/04 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival
06/06 – New York, NY – Governors Ball
06/07 – Los Angeles, CA – Virgin Festival
# w/ Lazy Day
$ w/ Sharon Van Etten
% w/ Julien Baker