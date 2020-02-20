Jay Som Shares Unreleased Song “A Thousand Words” from Anak Ka Sessions

Home News Matt Matasci February 20th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

Last year, Jay Som released Anak Ka, the follow-up to her much-lauded sophomore album Everybody Works. Today, she’s announced that two of the songs that weren’t included on that album, “A Thousand Words” and “Can’t Sleep” will be featured on a 7″ release that will come out on May 1.

“A Thousand Words” has gently strummed electric guitars and a distantly-mixed vocal delivery from Melina Duterte, with the chorus offering up a twee-in-all-the-best-ways keyboard line. It’s the more upbeat of the two unreleased songs, with “Can’t Sleep” taking on a more subdued approach, at least at first. While it starts slow it builds up momentum and picks up additional instrumentation before concluding much like a Sufjan Stevens composition, complementary instruments clanging against each other for a cacophony of beauty.

Jay Som will be busy in 2020 with a slew of tour dates that will take her around the world. First she’s got shows in New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia and Japan. Then she’ll head to the United Kingdom and Europe for dates before heading stateside for some festivals and other one-off shows. She’ll be playing festivals like Governors Ball in New York City and Boston Calling in, of course, Boston, MA. She’ll also play the Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, Indonsia.

Jay Som 2020 Tour Dates:

02/20 – Auckland, New Zealand – Neck of the Woods

02/21 – Sydney, Australia – Oxford Art Factory

02/22 – Brisbane, Australia – The Foundry

02/23 – Melbourne, Australia – NorthCote Social Club

02/25 – Osaka, Japan – Shangri-La

02/26 – Tokyo, Japan – Club Quattro

02/29 – 03/01 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Java Jazz Festival

03/17 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece #

03/18 – Brighton, UK – Patterns #

03/19 – London, UK – The Garage # [SOLD OUT]

03/21 – Manchester, UK – YES #

03/22 – Nottingham, UK – Bodega Social Club #

03/24 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club #

03/25 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo #

03/26 – Dublin, Ireland – The Workman’s Club #

03/28 – Liverpool, UK – Leaf #

03/29 – Birmingham, UK – The Sunflower Lounge #

03/31 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (Witloof Bar)

04/01 – Paris, France – Supersonic #

04/03 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet

04/05 – Stockholm, Sweden – Bar Brooklyn

04/06 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Ideal Bar

04/07 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow (Skybar) #

04/08 – Berlin, Germany – Kantine am Berghain #

04/17 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live! $

04/18 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel $

04/19 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater

04/20 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $

04/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium $%

04/24 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre $

04/26 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s $

04/28 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse $

05/09 – Cincinnati, OH – The National Homecoming Festival

05/23 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling

06/04 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival

06/06 – New York, NY – Governors Ball

06/07 – Los Angeles, CA – Virgin Festival

# w/ Lazy Day

$ w/ Sharon Van Etten

% w/ Julien Baker