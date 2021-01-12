Jeff Tweedy, Phoebe Bridgers, Rodrigo y Gabriela and More to Participate in Bandsintown PLUS Subscription Live Stream Service

Home News Aaron Grech January 12th, 2021 - 7:48 PM

Bandsintown have announced a new subscription service called Bandsintown Plus, which will allow viewers to have an all-access pass to 25 live stream performances a month, alongside the ability to converse with artists. This new subscription service is available here and currently costs $9.99 a month, with a free, seven day trial.

The lineup for the first two months include Phoebe Bridgers, Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco (backed by a full band), Flying Lotus, Soccer Mommy, Toro y Moi (DJ set), Chromeo, Little Dragon, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Local Natives, Empress Of, Tycho and Waxahatchee.

“Touring artists have been economically ravaged by Covid-19’s restrictions,” Bandsintown Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent said in a statement obtained by The BrooklynVegan. “Bandsintown PLUS is a chance to help innovate the industry, creating new sources of revenue for artists, while deepening connections with their fans.”

This isn’t the first time that Bandsintown have looked toward live streaming, last March they held a music marathon on Twitch, which hosted the likes of Taking Back Sunday, Amanda Palmer, Tank & The Bangas, Yuksek, 99 Neighbors, Sofi Tukker, Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy and Tayla Parx. This stream was in support of the Recording Academy and Musicares’ COVID-19 relief fund.

Founded in 2007, Bandsintown was created to help notify users of artists who are currently touring in their area. Their concert discovery app helps pull data from a users’ a user’s streaming and social media accounts to help create a customized list of artists and local concert recommendations.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried