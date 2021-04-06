Julien Baker Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Ariel King April 6th, 2021 - 11:25 AM

Julien Baker has announced tour dates for 2021 and 2022, which will see the singer traveling the United States throughout the fall, and heading off to Europe next spring.

The United States tour will begin in Birmingham, AL, on September 3, while wrapping up in St. Louis, MO on November 16. Thao and Katie Malco will join Baker through the September tour dates, while Dehd and Katie Malco will attend the October and November tour dates.

Baker’s European tour will kick off in Utrecht, Netherlands on April 15, and wrap up in Barcelona, Spain on May 31. Ratboys will be joining Baker through the European dates.

Baker released the High Fidelity album Little Oblivions in February, with Baker sharing a string of singles and covers ahead of the release. Following the release of her album, she performed Little Oblivions on stage during a livestream.

Also in February, Baker joined her boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers for the track “Favor.” The album had first been announced in October with the track “Faith Healer.” On April 9, 2021, Baker will also perform during Consequence’s livestream, which hopes to raise money for the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

Julien Baker North America + Europe Tour

09/03/21 – Birmingham, AL #

09/04/21 – Atlanta, GA #

09/05/21 – Bonnaroo

09/07/21 – Asheville, NC #

09/08/21 – Saxapahaw, NC #

09/13/21 – Washington, DC #

09/14/21 – New York, NY #

09/15/21 – Philadelphia, PA #

09/17/21 – Boston, MA #

09/18/21 – Northampton, MA #

09/20/21 – Toronto, ON #

09/22/21 – Chicago, IL #

09/23/21 – Chicago, IL #

09/24/21 – Minneapolis, MN #

09/25/21 – Madison, WI #

09/27/21 – Detroit, MI #

09/28/21 – Columbus, OH #

09/29/21 – Pittsburgh, PA #

10/27/21 – Austin, TX +

10/28/21 – Dallas, TX +

10/29/21 – Houston, TX +

10/30/21 – San Antonio, TX +

11/01/21 – Phoenix, AZ +

11/02/21 – San Diego, CA +

11/04/21 – Los Angeles, CA +

11/06/21 – Oakland, CA +

11/08/21 – Portland, OR +

11/09/21 –Vancouver, BC +

11/10/21 – Seattle, WA +

11/12/21 – Salt Lake City, UT +

11/15/21 – Lawrence, KS +

11/16/21 – St. Louis, MO +

04/15/22 – Utrecht, NL %

04/16/22 – Groningen, NL %

04/17/22 – Hamburg, DE %

04/19/22 – Copenhagen, DK %

04/20/22 – Gothenburg, SE %

04/21/22 – Oslo, NO %

04/23/22 – Stockholm, SE %

04/25/22 – Lund, SE %

04/28/22 – Berlin, DE %

04/29/22 – Prague, CZ %

04/30/22 – Vienna, AT %

05/01/22 – Salzburg, AT %

05/04/22 – Padova, IT %

05/06/22 – Zurich, CH %

05/07/22 – Schorndorf, DE %

05/08/22 – Munich, DE %

05/10/22 – Cologne, DE %

05/13/22 – Paris, FR %

05/14/22 – Brussels, BE %

05/18/22 – London, UK %

05/19/22 – Leeds, UK %

05/21/22 – Dublin, IE

05/22/22 – Dublin, IE %

05/24/22 – Glasgow, UK %

05/25/22 – Manchester, UK %

05/29/22 – Madrid, ES %

05/30/22 – Valencia, ES %

05/31/22 – Barcelona, ES %

# is with Thao and Katie Malco

+ is with Dehd and Katie Malco

% is with Ratboys

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer