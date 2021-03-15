Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells, Spider One of Powerman 5000, Carina Zachary of Husbandry and Myke Terry of Volumes Join Two Minutes To Late Night, for ’90s Club Song Covers Medley

Home News Aaron Grech March 15th, 2021 - 12:09 PM

Two Minutes to Midnight are back with a medley of assorted 1990s dance-pop covers, tackling the following in chronological order: Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone,” Bryan Adams’ “Heaven” (which has been widely covered by EDM acts since the 2000s), Corona’s “The Rhythm of the Night,” The Vengaboys’ “We Like To Party,” Gigi D’Agostino’s “L’amour toujours,” Eiffel 65’s “Blue,” Haddaway’s “What Is Love,” Black Box’s “Everybody Everybody” and Darude’s “Sandstorm.”

Called “NOW That’s What I Call a Metal 90’s Club Mix,” the medley pays tribute to the 1990s with its nostalgic visuals, which pay homage to compilation album infomercials, Space Jam and the original music videos for most of these covers. The song features a mix of metal, ska punk and synths throughout its runtime, which hosts a fun, jamlike energy.

This is the largest Two Minutes to Late Night guest roster yet, featuring the show’s Gwarsenio Hall, Myrone of Firstborne and Nili Brosh, who plays with Danny Elfman, on guitars, Boots, a Grammy nominee who works with Run the Jewels and Beyoncé on keyboards, Izzy Fontaine of Glassjaw and Seal on bass, Alan Cassidy of The Black Dahlia Murder on drums and Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells, Spider One of Powerman 5000, Carina Zachary of Husbandry and Myke Terry of Volumes on vocals.

Horns were also provided by The Ghost Funk Orchestra, which features Rich Seibert on trumpet, James Kelly on trombone and Stephen Chen on baritone sax. Backing vocals were provided by Zeena Koda.

“Beanie Baby Burrito! We took all the 90’s EDM hits you’re afraid to admit you like and performed them in the style of music no one should like: METAL! The dude in the green spandex suit has been nominated for a Grammy twice lol,” the videp description reads.

This isn’t the only time Two Minutes to Late Night have taken on pop, they previously covered Kate Bush, Robyn and Annie Lennox. Their most recent cover took on Pantera’s “Mouth for War” from the band’s 1992 album Vulgar Displays of Power.

