Jay Som And Palehound Join Forces To Form New Duo Bachelor, Share First Single “Anything At All”

Ariel King February 27th, 2021 - 5:58 PM

Melina Duterte, better known as Jay Som, and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner, have joined forces to form the new duo Bachelor. Along with the announcement of their new project, Bachelor has debuted their debut single, “Anything At All” via Polyvinyl.

The single features steady drums and deep strums of the bass. Synths spark through the track, the soft vocals creating sweet sounds that contrast with the darker instrumentals. The lyrics also bring dark twists, singing “She’s forever approaching/On the river and dread/Wrapped me in silk and bit off my head” as the chorus says “I shouldn’t say anything at all/Anything at all.”

“We’re so excited to finally share this song with y’all and announce our new band!” Bachelor said in a press statement. “We’ve been dear friends and huge fans of each other for years and were lucky enough to get to work together in January 2020 before quarantine. We feel that ‘Anything At All’ is an even blend of our tastes and writing styles and to release it feels very hopeful and joyous to us.”

Jay Som released the single “A Thousand Words” last year, the previously unreleased song first having been recording the sessions for her sophomore album Anak Ka. Prior to the release of her album, Jay Som shared the single “Nighttime Drive” alongside its accompanying music video. In 2018, Jay Som and Justus Proffit released the joint album Nothing’s Changed.

Palehound joined Downtown Boys and Hand Habits for the COVID-19 relief compilation The Song Is Coming From Inside The House last April. In 2019, they shared a video for her single “Worthy.” Palehound has also announced they will host a livestream concert via Bandcamp Live on March 31 at 9 p.m. EST.