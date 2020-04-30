COVID-19 Relief Compilation The Song Is Coming From Inside The House Features Downtown Boys, Hand Habits and Palehound

Home News Roy Lott April 30th, 2020 - 5:30 PM

A COVID-19 compilation album is here. Appropriately titled The Song Is Coming From Inside The House. According to Stereogum, the album will include many underground artists, including Mount Eerie, Palehound, Downtown Boys, Gabby’s World, Sadie Dupuis, Girlpool’s Harmony, Ian Sweet, Horse Jumper Of Love, Ratboys, S. Raekwon, Young Jesus, Peaer, and more. The album will feature 24 tracks and include B-sides, demos, and other unreleased material. The proceeds made from the album will go to the Groundswell’s Rapid Response Fund, “an organization working to address the deep problems and injustices that underlie our economy, political system and our communities.”

A joint statement was also made referring to the reason behind choosing the Groundswell’s Rapid Response Fund. It stated “We are supporting Groundswell because this is a way for us to invest in organizations working to address some of the severe inequities in our society that this pandemic is highlighting. Victims of COVID-19 are disproportionately people of color, and the crisis has already been used as an excuse by lawmakers to deny abortion access. We feel that issues like these have been unreported relative to the general media conversation surrounding COVID-19, and as a result they are likely to be underrepresented in charitable efforts.”

While many festivals and concerts have been postponed or canceled, many artists have been come together to celebrate music and even release new music. Fans can stream and purchase the album below via Bandcamp.