Tegan And Sara Share Holiday-Themed “Make You Mine This Season” From Recent Film Happiest Season

Roy Lott December 24th, 2020 - 1:00 AM

Sister duo Teagan and Sara are in the holiday spirit by releasing their new song “Make You Mine This Season.” The track is their first release of new material since “I Know I’m Not The Only One,” released earlier this year. It is also featured in the critically acclaimed film Happiest Season starring Kirsten Stewart and Dan Levy of Schitts Creek, which can be streamed on Hulu. According to Pitchfork, its soundtrack was executive produced by Justin Tranter, and features music by Sia, Bebe Rexha, Anne-Marie, Brandy Clark, Carlie Hanson, Shea Diamond, and Jake Wesley Rogers and more. Check out the festive tune below.

Tegan and Sara’s last full-length release was Hey, I’m Just Like You in 2019. Earlier this year, it was also announced that their memoir High School will be adapted into a TV series. The Quin Twins were also set to tour this past summer in support of the 2019 record but has since been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

