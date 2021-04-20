Jeff Rosenstock Surprise-Releases Ska-Reimagining of No Dream Called Ska Dream

Home News Krista Marple April 20th, 2021 - 6:35 PM

Jeff Rosenstock has released a re-recorded version of his NO DREAM album, which was originally released just last year. The updated version of the album is titled SKA DREAM and has been re-recorded to be more of a ska album rather than a pop-punk album like the original was. The entire album was recorded via long-distance between Rosenstock and his band.

According to Pitchfork, SKA DREAM was described as, “As with most things ska in my life, what started out as a fun goof with friends eventually morphed into ‘Hey, what if we tried to make it good though?’ All of us have a pretty deep history playing and touring the country in punk/ska bands. We all understand the stigma that comes along with ska, we’ve all dealt with the pitfalls of it, and we’ve all kept on truckin’ regardless. If you are one of those people who loves music as long as it isn’t ska, that’s cool, we see you. This record isn’t for you and you don’t have to listen to it. Byeeee.”

<a href="https://jeffrosenstock.bandcamp.com/album/ska-dream">SKA DREAM by Jeff Rosenstock</a>

Along with completely revamping the title, Rosenstock also renamed each song from the original album to match the title of the re-recorded version. For example, songs like “NO TIME” is now titled “NO TIME TO SKANK” and “SKRAM!” is now titled “SKrAm!”

Rosenstock’s NO DREAM was featured on mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Albums of 2020 landing on spot No. 27 while his track “Old Crap” landed at No. 35 on the Top 50 Best Songs of 2020 list.

The Baldwin, NY-based musician recently performed the 2020 album during a live stream concert that took place back in October. His entire band was alongside of him during the live stream, which made that the first time they had performed the entire album together since releasing it. The event was held to support a variety of causes which included the Black Lives Matter movement, transgender support and bail funds.