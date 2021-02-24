Kero Kero Bonito Announces New EP Civilisation II for April 2021 Release and Shares New Song “The Princess and The Clock”

Home News Krista Marple February 24th, 2021 - 8:12 PM

Kero Kero Bonito, a British indie pop band from London, has announced the release of their forthcoming EP Civilisation II. The highly-anticipated follow-up to the band’s Civilisation I, which was released in 2019, is due to be released on April 21 via Polyvinyl.

Along with the announcement, Kero Kero Bonito dropped the first single from the upcoming EP titled “The Princess and the Clock” with an animated visualizer alongside of it. The track is an upbeat, experimental-pop hit that touches on the fictional tale of a princess that gets kidnapped as she is out traveling the world.

“‘The Princess and the Clock’ is the tale of a young explorer who is kidnapped while sailing the world, imprisoned at the top of a tower and worshipped as royalty by an isolated society. Trapped in her chamber, she spends years dreaming of escaping, until one day she disappears. A legend of our own invention, ‘The Princess and the Clock’ was written before Covid emerged, though the long, lonely hours and escapist dreams its protagonist experiences will be relatable to many right now. It’s a song for anyone who has ever felt trapped, lost and alone,” said Kero Kero Bonito in a press release.

Kero Kero Bonito formed back in 2011 but really started to get acknowledged after the release of Civilisation I. Their singles “Flamingo” and “I’d Rather Sleep” contributed to their wide-spread success after both tracks went viral on Tik Tok and taking the songs to over a million streams per month. Not long after that, Kero Kero Bonito released the theme song titled “It’s Bugsnax!” for the Playstation 5 video game Bugsnax.

The UK-based band was recently involved in a charity live stream event created by Hot Chip. Kero Kero Bonito was listed alongside Jarvis Cocker and Django Django for the stream that took place in early December of last year. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the homeless charity crisis.

Civilisation II Track List:

1. The Princess and the Clock

2. 21/04/20

3. Well Rested