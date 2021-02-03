Adrianne Lenker Shares New Video for Delicately-Arranged New Song “forwards beckon rebound”

Home News Krista Marple February 3rd, 2021 - 6:38 PM

Adrianne Lenker, lead vocalist for indie-rock band Big Thief, has shared an eccentric self-directed video for her track “forwards beckon rebound.” The song is featured on her latest album songs, which was released in late October of last year. Lenker’s two-track album instrumentals, was released just a day prior.

“forwards beckon rebound” is a soft indie track that heavily focuses on accompanying Lenker’s unique vocals with light instrumental contribution. The song holds a lot of emotion, which is easily understood through Lenker’s vocal tone, but it is especially predominant through her lyrics. “Over the dead sea keeping you company, thinking/ I’m unafraid of you now, I’m unafraid of you now.”

Throughout the entire video, Lenker is shown dancing at Wild Heart Ranch in Joshua Tree with a pink-toned sunset behind her. The Big Thief front woman was not shy when utilizing the spacious outdoor area to express herself through her interpretive dancing. Her movement contributes to the emotion that she exudes through the song itself.

In March of last year, Lenker released her own cover of John Prine’s “Summer End.” Just a few months before that, Big Thief released their 2019 album Two Hands. Big Thief formed in 2015 and that stemmed out of Brooklyn, New York.

In early January of last year, Newport Folk Festival announced their 2020 festival lineup, with Big Thief being the first to be announced on the bill. Shortly after, artists like Hawktail, Yola, Randy Newman and many more followed on the lineup. The festival was originally scheduled to take place July 31 through August 2. However, like most live events last year, the 2020 festival dates were cancelled.