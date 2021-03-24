Jay Som and Palehound Frontwomen Announce Doomin’ Sun, Debut Album as Bachelor for May 2021 Release and Day-Glo Video for “Stay In The Car”

Home News Krista Marple March 24th, 2021 - 7:39 PM

Ellen Kempner of Palehound and Melina Duterte of Jay Som recently announced their new collaborative project titled Bachelor. With the announcement came the release of their first single “Anything at All.” Now, Bachelor has released the release date for their debut album Doomin’ Sun, which will be out on May 28 under Polyvinyl Record Co,

The duo has also released a brand new single from the upcoming album titled “Stay in the Car” with a music video alongside it. The newest track is an electric alternative tune that is guaranteed to grab ears.

“I wrote the lyrics to ‘Stay in the Car’ back in December of 2019 when I was in Florida for my partner’s top surgery. I had run out one afternoon, post op, while he was healing to grab lunch for us and as I was gathering my stuff in the parking lot, a big car pulled up and this absolutely beautiful woman got out. She was dressed all in red, dripping with jewelry and had the most wild fiery mane I’d ever seen. She was yelling at the man behind the wheel asking him what he wanted from the store and I wished I was that man. I wanted to be a part of her life, her best friend, her driver, whatever she wanted me to be. I was completely mesmerized,” said Kempner in a press release.

The visualizer that was released to accompany the track shows Kempner and Duterte performing the song inside of a car along with a lot of colorful props surrounding them. These props range from small televisions, stuffed animals and toys. Duterte went on to explain more about the story behind the video.

“We wanted this song to be a visceral listening experience, inspired by The Pixies and The Breeders. For the music video, we worked on a two-day shot with Haoyan of America in Poughkeepsie in extremely cold weather. We all collaborated on the idea that our friendship should be portrayed in a fun and stylish way. Haoyan captured that energy in his own unique and creative lens through his collection of 80s/90s/00s/ props and toys, CGI and anything car-themed.”

Jay Som recently released two previously unreleased tracks that were not featured on her latest album Anak Ka. “A Thousand Words” and “Can’t Sleep” were released on May 1 of last year while the album debuted in August of 2019.

Doomin’ Sun Track List:

1. Back of My Hand

2. Sand Angel

3. Stay in the Car

4. Went Out Without You

5. Spin Out

6. Anything at All

7. Moon

8. Sick of Spiraling

9. Aurora

10. Doomin’ Sun