Devin Townsend Joins Sepultura for Performance of “Mask” on Sepulquarta Live Stream

Progressive metal artist Devin Townsend recently joined Brazillian heavy metal outfit Sepultura for a performance of “Mask” during a live stream performance. “Mask” originally appeared on Sepultura’s 2011 studio album Kairos, which served as their first LP release for Nuclear Blast.

Townsend virtually joined the group for this performance, while Sepultura’s band members each joined in from separate locations. This performance is a part of Sepultura’s SepulQuara live stream series and follows previous performances of “Kairos” and “Cut-Throat,” which featured Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian.

This performance of “Mask” sees Townsend joining in on guitar and backing vocals. This performance is filled with heavy breakdowns, aggressive vocals and a blend of both artist’s technical abilities, as Townsend’s unique vocals and guitar playing add a progressive metal flair to the mix.

Devin Townsend later joined the band during a live Q-and-A session, where they discussed the band’s latest album Quadra as well as their recording processes.

Townsend has been keeping busy with multiple projects during the COVID-19 shutdowns, debuting three improvisational ambient guitar pieces and a cover of Strapping Young Lad’s “Almost Against,” with frequent collaborator Che Aimee Dorval. Strapping Young Lad was Townsend’s former extreme metal outfit, which dissolved back in 2007. While the performer won’t bring back the group, he has recently started playing their songs in public once again.

The artist also announced a new studio album earlier this year and also released deluxe version of his 2019 album Empath, Townsend also spent much of this year working on his Quarantine project, which included a podcast series, previously unreleased music videos, new mixes, covers and several new original songs, “Heavy Factions,” “Stampy’s Blaster,” “Good Morning!” and “Quarantine.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat