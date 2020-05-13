Devin Townsend Says He’s Working on a New Album

Home News Aaron Grech May 13th, 2020 - 9:00 PM

Heavy metal artist Devin Townsend has not been slowing down during the quarantine, hosting three livestream benefit concerts, in support of North Shore University Hospital, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service and the Vancouver General Hospital respectively, in addition to other parts of his massive Quarantine project. The performer has now revealed that he is working on a new album, which he is currently writing.

“So inspiration has hit me and I’m writing an album now,” Townsend explained on Twitter. “Will try to stay active online, though there’s lots to material to accumulate currently.”

Townsend announced that he would work on The Moth, a planned album he has been teasing for several years, after completing a series of variety tours. It is unknown whether this upcoming album will be related to that album however, as Townsend was forced to postpone these tours due to COVID-19.

Townsend’s most recent album release Empath, came out last year, where it topped our list as the best album of 2019. The album had a grand operatic sound, and featured a large roster of vocal guests including Anneke Van Giersbergen, Mike Keneally and Ryan Dhale.

The artist has since worked heavily on his Quarantine project, which has included a podcast series, previously unreleased music videos, new mixes, covers and several new original songs, “Heavy Factions,” “Stampy’s Blaster,” “Good Morning!” and “Quarantine.”

