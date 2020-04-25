Sepultura Shares New YouTube Virtual Performance Series SepulQuara, Releases First Live Playthrough

Home News Roy Lott April 25th, 2020 - 8:24 AM

Metal band Sepultura has also joined any artists in jamming out during quarantine. The band has created a “SepulQuarta” YouTube series, where it sees the band playing at-home versions of its songs, with the first being “Isolation” from their latest album Quadra.

According to Consequence of Sound, “SepulQuarta” content, the band also posted an introduction and Q&A with guitarist Andreas Kisser and a “Storyteller” episode where bassist Paul Xisto reflects and performs Sepultura’s classic 1989 song Beneath the Remain

“I’m here in quarantine in Sao Paulo, where I live, and I hope you’re fine and good and safe at home,” Kisser says at the start of the video. “We’re going to pass this situation, which is very challenging for all of us, hopefully soon.” New content will be posted every Wednesday following the theme of fours on the new album, Quadra, which was released on February 2nd. Watch the performance below.

Earlier this year, the band had revealed initial tour plans to perform Beneath The Remains, and their 1991 release, Arise, in North America, but due to the pandemic, dates have yet to be announced. Earlier this year, the band performed their track “Roots Bloody Roots” at this year’s Dimebash in Santa Ana, CA.