Devin Townsend Announces Empath – The Ultimate Edition for June 2020 Release

Ashwin Chary April 2nd, 2020 - 12:21 AM

Canadian musician, Devin Townsend, has announced the release of his new album Empath – The Ultimate Edition, set to release on Jun. 5. The album features all of the original songs from the 2019 record, but additionally contains two bonus CD’s and Blu-Ray- discs.

The new album is set to feature a 5.1 surround sound mix, by Townsend himself. On top of the additional discs, the album will come with full commentary, and an art-book, containing notes and images from the creation of the album.

“I hear things in a particularly orchestrated way, and with the amount of information that typically gets recorded per song, the result has been the dubious ‘wall of sound’ that I keep ending up with.” Townsend said. “My intention has never been to make an oppressive experience, but rather something that is immersive and vast.”

Townsend has opened up pre-orders for the album, through his website. To promote his upcoming album Townsend will be kicking off his Summer 2020 festival run, with his first top in Solvesborg, SE, on Jun. 4, at the Sweden Rock Festival, he will conclude his tour in Dinkelsbuhl, DE, on Aug. 12, at the Summer Breeze Festival.

Empath – The Ultimate Edition Tracklist Disc One:

1. Castaway

2. Genesis

3. Spirits Will Collide

4. Evermore

5. Sprite

6. Hear Me

7. Why?

8. Borderlands

9. Requiem

10. Singularity: Adrift

11. Singularity: I Am I

12. Singularity: There Be Monsters

13. Singularity: Curious Gods

14. Singularity: Silicone Scientists

15. Singularity: Here Comes The Sun!

Empath – The Ultimate Edition Tracklist Disc Two:

1. The Contrarian (Demo)

2. King (Demo)

3. The Waiting Kind (Demo)

4. Empath (Demo)

5. Methuselah (Demo)

6. This Is Your Life (Demo)

7. Gulag (Demo)

8. Middle Aged Man (Demo)

9. Total Collapse (Demo)

10. Summer (Demo)

Empath – The Ultimate Edition Tracklist Blu-Ray One:

1. Castaway (5.1 Surround Mix)

2. Genesis (5.1 Surround Mix)

3. Spirits Will Collide (5.1 Surround Mix)

4. Evermore (5.1 Surround Mix)

5. Sprite (5.1 Surround Mix)

6. Hear Me (5.1 Surround Mix)

7. Why? (5.1 Surround Mix)

8. Borderlands (5.1 Surround Mix)

9. Requiem (5.1 Surround Mix)

10. Singularity: Adrift (5.1 Surround Mix)

11. Singularity: I Am I (5.1 Surround Mix)

12. Singularity: There Be Monsters (5.1 Surround Mix)

13. Singularity: Curious Gods (5.1 Surround Mix)

14. Singularity: Silicone Scientists (5.1 Surround Mix)

15. Singularity: Here Comes The Sun! (5.1 Surround Mix)

16. Castaway (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

17. Genesis (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

18. Spirits Will Collide (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

19. Evermore (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

20. Sprite (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

21. Hear Me (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

22. Borderlands (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

23. Why? (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

24. Requiem (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

25. Singularity: Adrift (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

26. Singularity: I Am I (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

27. Singularity: There Be Monsters (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

28. Singularity: Curious Gods (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

29. Singularity: Silicone Scientists (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

30. Singularity: Here Comes The Sun! (Stereo Mix Visualizer)

Empath – The Ultimate Edition Tracklist Blu-Ray Two:

1. Empath Documentary

2. Empath Album Commentary

3. Genesis 5.1 Mixing Lesson

4. Acoustic Gear Tour

5. Intro (Live in Leeds 2019)

6. Let It Roll (Live in Leeds 2019)

7. Funeral (Live in Leeds 2019)

8. Ih-Ah (Live in Leeds 2019)

9. Deadhead (Live in Leeds 2019)

10. Love? (Live in Leeds 2019)

11. Hyperdrive! (Live in Leeds 2019)

12. Terminal (Live in Leeds 2019)

13. Coast (Live in Leeds 2019)

14. Solar Winds (Live in Leeds 2019)

15. Thing Beyond Things (Live in Leeds 2019)

16. King (Official Video)