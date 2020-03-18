Devin Townsend Announces Quarantine Project To Thanks Fans and Releases First Installment “Quarantine”

Home News Aaron Grech March 18th, 2020 - 10:44 AM

Devin Townsend may have had to postpone the remaining tour dates for the first volume of his Empath tour due to the coronavirus, but the performer is still keeping as busy as ever. Today marks the first release from his Quarantine Project, which will feature new music, and possibly other content such as a podcast.

Townsend has released the first song from the project titled “Quarantine” which is a departure from the heavy metal sounds he usually utilizes. The dreamy song is filled with soft acoustic guitars, eclectic drums and dream like synths, which are complemented by Townsends spacious vocal delivery.

“This first song is just a melancholy sort of thing called ‘Quarantine’ to start the proceedings. The idea with this is that it may be many different styles, Twitch streams, concerts, perhaps a podcast…” Townsend explained in an Instagram post.

The performer recently made a GoFundMe after his tour was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to Blabbermouth, the fundraiser has already made $46,000 of its $50,000 goal, which has helped inspire the performer to “provide some relief” during these times.

“I want to be able to provide some relief during these coming times in the ways that I [can],” Townsend ecplained. “People have been supportive of me in my time of need with the GoFundMe campaign, as we lost a lot of revenue due to the current and foreseeable touring cycle, and want to make sure I can provide something that in some way begins to say ‘thank you.’ In the ways I’m able, I will provide as much content as I can.”

Check out Townsend’s statement below:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat