Devin Townsend Announces Quarantine Project To Thanks Fans and Releases First Installment “Quarantine”

Devin Townsend may have had to postpone the remaining tour dates for the first volume of his Empath tour due to the coronavirus, but the performer is still keeping as busy as ever. Today marks the first release from his Quarantine Project, which will feature new music, and possibly other content such as a podcast.
Townsend has released the first song from the project titled “Quarantine” which is a departure from the heavy metal sounds he usually utilizes. The dreamy song is filled with soft acoustic guitars, eclectic drums and dream like synths, which are complemented by Townsends spacious vocal delivery.
“This first song is just a melancholy sort of thing called ‘Quarantine’ to start the proceedings. The idea with this is that it may be many different styles, Twitch streams, concerts, perhaps a podcast…” Townsend explained in an Instagram post.
The performer recently made a GoFundMe after his tour was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to Blabbermouth, the fundraiser has already made $46,000 of its $50,000 goal, which has helped inspire the performer to “provide some relief” during these times.
“I want to be able to provide some relief during these coming times in the ways that I [can],” Townsend ecplained. “People have been supportive of me in my time of need with the GoFundMe campaign, as we lost a lot of revenue due to the current and foreseeable touring cycle, and want to make sure I can provide something that in some way begins to say ‘thank you.’ In the ways I’m able, I will provide as much content as I can.”
Check out Townsend’s statement below:
View this post on Instagram
Hello all, welcome to the first installment of my ‘Quarantine Project’ I want to be able to provide some relief during these coming times in the ways that I am able. People have been supportive of me in my time of need when we lost a lot of revenue due to the current and foreseeable touring cycle, and want to make sure I can provide something that in some way begins to say ‘thank you’. In the ways Im able, I will provide as much content as I can during this period as its what I feel I can offer. My company has a lot of people involved, and your support has saved us in so many ways. I know we are all affected by this and yes, I could look for another job during this period like so many others will have to, but I figure that the best thing I can do is focus on my work and hopefully provide some sort of relief doing what Im best at. I want to give back as much as I can over the next while, and I hope that some of the work I can manage here will provide a bit of comfort during these troubled times for those who enjoy what I do. This first song, (see Youtube link) is just a melancholy sort of thing called ‘Quarantine’ to start the proceedings. The idea with this is that it may be many different styles, Twitch streams, concerts, perhaps a podcast… I have been kept afloat by the audience and wish to help in any way I can. (I am just learning how to do video and I will try to get more proficient at it as the time goes by). I will do everything I can to help in the ways that Im able. On behalf of myself, Northern Music, HevyDevy Records, and the entire team that makes up my professional world, Thanks for supporting (saving) our business during this downturn. We realize the amount of people that are suffering and dont take this lightly. I figure the best way I can express this is to simply get to work. I will make sure I provide for the people who donated especially. I am working on lots of ideas to provide during this hard period. I truly cant express my gratitude enough. Thank you. https://youtu.be/k4p2g_fYwmg
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat