Devin Townsend Releases Remixed Outtake from Sky Blue “A Newer Reign” for Quarantine Project

Home News Aaron Grech March 30th, 2020 - 10:33 AM

Alternative metal performer Devin Townsend has released the 10th part of his Quarantine project, which is a remix of his song “A New Reign” which originally appeared on his 2015 album release Sky Blue. This new song started as an original mix, which was premiered on Twitch, and is 17 seconds longer than the original track which appeared on Sky Blue. This new mix holds a more restrained tone as opposed to the original track, with more eclectic elements added on to the track.

“Heyo, Dev here again…hope you’re holding fast,” the performer wrote on the YouTube video description.”This week starts with a song that was originally on the Sky Blue album, yet I was dissatisfied with the original mix back then, so I did a new mix of it on Twitch the other day. Here it is.”

The Quarantine project was announced by Townsend earlier this month, as a result of his latest tour cancellation which was caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The performer started a GoFundMe page after the cancellation, and promised to give fans some material in the mean time as a way to thank his fans for their support.

Earlier this week Townesnd announced that each of these songs will be released onto one cohesive Quarantine album. Each track ranges wildly in style from the funk infused “Honeybunch,” to the cover of The Vengaboys’ classic “We Like To Party.” Some of the original songs on the project include “Quarantine,” “Good Morning!,” “Stampy’s Blaster,” “Heavy Factions” and “Call of The Void.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat