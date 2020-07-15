Devin Townsend Releases Third Ambient Improvisational Guitar Album

Home News Ariel King July 15th, 2020 - 6:11 PM

Devin Townsend has released his third ambient improvisational guitar album. He released the album in full via his Youtube channel. He released the first installation of his improvisational guitar album on June 1, the second one released last month on June 15.

New Guitar Improv for you… I feel like Im figuring this vibe out now. This works good for background working sounds https://t.co/nDO9HbI9Qw — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) July 15, 2020

Beginning with swooshing sounds of hollow waves, which echo and crash, the ambient sound coursing through for an hour and 23 minutes. Its deep tones billow, heightening at some points while lowering at others so as not to draw significant attention. The sound fades at certain points, falling down to a faint whisper, before gradually increasing its energy with a deeper return.

Townsend said he began the compilation of albums to create soothing sounds made for relaxation in the midst of all the protests which had been sweeping across the United States. He feels the songs would also do well in a work environment, and that they are created so listeners can spend their time working on other things while not being distracted.

Along with the release of his newest ambient album, Townsend also announced he is hoping to release his newest metal project on September 1. Townsend had also said in May that he was working on a new album.

Yeah, I believe Sept 1st is when this metal thing Ive been working on for the past few months will be able to be seen and heard =) Its wicked actually… — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) July 15, 2020

In May, Townsend joined Che Aimee Dorval for her cover of Strapping Young Lad’s “Almost Again.” Townsend has been releasing his own Quarantine Project series since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdowns in March, with various concerts created to raise money for hospitals to help with buying supplies as they battle COVID-19. Townsend has also created a podcast, where he explains and describes his creative process.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat