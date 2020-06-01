Devin Townsend Has Shared Over an Hour of Ambient Guitar Music

Home News Drew Feinerman June 1st, 2020 - 12:20 PM

Canadian singer/songwriter Devin Townsend has released over an hour of improvisational ambient guitar music on YouTube, according to The PRP. Townsend released the massive project yesterday in response to the tension and turmoil currently ripping the United States apart at the seams.

Its been a chaotic week. I made an ‘album’ for you all though this weekend if you need a break… its just some chill guitar noodling people have asked me for. Just uploaded, so still processing: https://t.co/BSWwaZtF38 — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) June 1, 2020

Townsend released a lengthy statement along with the project explaining his motivation for released the seemingly abstract project. The artist began stating he understands that times are extremely difficult, and for him the improvisational ambient music he released has been developed as a method of a “therapeutic” escape.

Townsend also noted that a lot of his musical direction over the past decade has sounded mostly like what appears on the project, and that he is not the same “raging metalhead” that he was when he began his musical career. The artist closed his remarks by wishing his fans well wishes and hoping some are able to find solace in his music.

Townsend has kept extremely busy during his quarantine, most recently throwing his own series of quarantine concerts in order to raise money for those who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The money that was raised by Townsend was donated to various organizations, including the UK’s National Health Service and the North Shore University Hospital in New York State. Townsend also recently announced that he is working on a new album, and released a new music video for his song “Sprite” that will be featured on the deluxe edition of his 2019 album Empath.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat