Devin Townsend Redefines Brutality With Head-Banging New Single “Heavy Factions” and Announce Quarantine Project Songs Will Be Released Together on an Album

Devin Townsend has released a new song called “Heavy Factions” and its video. The track serves as Part 9 of his upcoming record Quarantine Project and follows Part 8, “Call of the Void.” Part 9’s video displays trippy visuals throughout while Townsend is performing one of his heavier demos. In a press release provided by the PRP, Townsend mentioned him recording with Wes Hauch of The Faceless/Black Crown Initiate and bassist Liam Wilson Azusa, of The Dillinger Escape Plan. “I recorded the drums with Samus, during the ‘Empath‘ sessions. Liam plays bass and Wes does a ripping solo. Its all about balance I guess, sometimes chill, sometimes frantic. This would be ‘frantic’ =)

He continued to say “I hope you have a good weekend. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. Don’t let the stress get you down, try to write some music or make some art maybe this weekend? …or cookies? They’re good too…” The Quarantine Project is Townsend’s special way of thanking his fans after reaching his GoFund me goal earlier this month. The funds went to Townsend as it was financially challenging to postpone his tour after a year of preparing for it. Shortly after reaching that goal is when he announced the new project. He has released songs “Quarantine” a cover of the Vengaboys classic “We Like To Party” called “WE LIKE TO PARTY In Isolation,” “ZTV Rough tests” “GOOD MORNING!,” and “STAMPYS BLASTER.

Townsend also announced the collection of songs will indeed be an album. He tweets “I will be releasing all the Quarantine Project songs on an album when all this calms down… until then, I’ll just keep posting stuff Monday to Friday. I hope it helps.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat