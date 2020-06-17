Watch Scott Ian Join Sepultura for Socially-Distant Performance of “Cut-Throat”

Home News Aaron Grech June 17th, 2020 - 7:57 PM

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian has joined up with Brazilian heavy metal outfit Sepultura for a socially-distant performance of “Cut-Throat” from their 1996 studio album Roots. This album was known for blending in the rhythmic textures of the band’s native Brazil with groove metal, while also recognizing the country’s marginalized indigenous population.

This take on “Cut-Throat” is filled with with heavy breakdowns that flow in with the rhythmic drumming, which has some moments of quick tempos, but remains a bit slower during the melodic moments. The guitars and bass are as brutal as the harsh vocals coming from Sepultura’s frontman Derrick Green.

This latest collaboration is a part of Sepltura’s ongoing live stream series SepulQuarta, which began with a performance of “Isolation” from the group’s most recent album Quadra. The band later followed this song up with “Kairos” the title track from the bands twelfth studio album, released in 2011 via Nuclear Blast.

Each episode also hosts other content besides live performances, with the first episode hosting a Q&A with the band’s guitarist Andreas Kisser while the band’s bassist Paul Xisto discussed the band’s 1989 classic “Beneath The Remains.”

Their latest record Quadra was noted for taking a slightly more aggressive tone than some of the band’s earlier works, while showcasing their genre-bending talent.

“While Sepultura’s previous records contained blues, thrashing metal and melodic music, Quadra offers listeners all three musical genres but in a creative way to create a different style of metal music,” mxdwn reviewer Cait Stoddard explained. “Andreas Kisser, Derrick Green, Eloy Casagrande and Paulo Jr. do a great job of staying attune with each other because the instrumentation on each track is filled with electrifying music and there are multiple levels of aggression which can surprise some listeners.”